By Lawani Mikairu

A socio-cultural group in Delta State under the aegis of Umu Anioma Foundation Worldwide has asked the President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan to do all that is necessary to ensure that Ms. Luaretta Onochie, as well as other Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board nominees, are offered prompt and fair confirmation hearing at the Red Chambers.

Recall President Muhammadu Buhari had on 23rd November, 2022 named Lauretta Onochie as the substantive chairman of the Board of NDDC.

The President also appointed 15 other nominees as members of the board.

In an official statement issued at the weekend, Umu Anioma Foundation Worldwide congratulated Ms Onochie describing her as a round peg in a round hole.

In a statement jointly signed by Mr. Okechukwu Awunor, Director of Media and Publicity; Ms. Stella Ify Nwajei, President, Umu Anioma Lagos Mainland Chapter; Mr. Jude Amin Utulu, President, Umu Anioma Malta Chapter; Ms. Cynthia Nwanua – Coordinator Asaba Chapter; Mr. Jude O. Okolo- Secretary General Umu Anioma Worldwide and Prince Emmanuel Ohai – Convener Umu Anioma Worldwide, the group stated that, Ms. Lauretta Onochie is eminently qualified to hold the position of NDDC Chair.

It further stressed “accordingly, pursuant to the provisions of Section 2(2) A of the NDDC Act, Cap N86, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, we respectfully ask the President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan to do all that is necessary to ensure that Ms. Onochie, as well as other NDDC Board Nominees, are offered prompt and fair confirmation hearing.

“At this time, we choose to ignore rumors and/or innuendos about a possible misunderstanding, between Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the Presidency over Ms. Onochie’s nomination as NDDC Chair, which the naysayers are predicting may likely delay or derail Ms. Onochie’s confirmation as NDDC Chair. For avoidance of any doubt, we wish to state categorically, that the Umu Anioma Foundation Worldwide believes whole heartedly that Ms. Lauretta Onochie is eminently qualified to hold the position of NDDC Chair. More like, a round peg, in a round hole”.

The group urged the Deputy Senate President and indeed, the Delta State delegation to the Nigerian Senate not to allow any misunderstanding they might have with the Presidency, to prevent them from doing the needful.

The Foundation also encouraged the Delta State delegation to the Senate, to do all within its power to ensure that Ms. Onochie, a bona-fide citizen of Nigeria and indigene of Delta State in particular, is given all the assistance deemed necessary to ensure a prompt and fair confirmation hearing.

Umu Anioma Foundation made it clear that, Ms. Lauretta Onochie is a founding member of the Umu Anioma Foundation Worldwide.

Umu Anioma Foundation Inc. is a not-for-profit and non-governmental, socio-political organization of the Anioma people, with bi-sect headquarters in Asaba, Nigeria and Atlanta, U.S.A.