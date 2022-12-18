—- laud Akeredolu, Senators, rejection of Ogunmola

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ex- Militants in Ondo state have warned that the appointment of any representatives not from the oil-producing community in the state, as nominees of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), board, will herald unrest within the region.

They specifically kicked against the nomination of Charles Ogunmola, as the commission’s Executive Director, Projects, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that the Senators representing the state and the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu have equally kicked against the nomination of Ogunmola who hails from Owo and not an oil-producing area of the state.

The Senators and governor Akeredolu said that his nomination contradicted the Act establishing the commission.

A statement jointly signed by Gen Job Omotuwa and Gen Ogailo Ibori and made available to newsmen in Akure said that “the nomination of Ogunmola could threaten the peace being enjoyed by the people of the area

The former militants hailed the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, for throwing his weight behind the stand of Senators from the state who rejected the nomination of Ogunmola as the Executive Director Project of NDDC, despite being his kinsman from Owo local government not from the oil-producing area of the state.

They described Akeredolu as a dogged fighter who always stands on the side of the truth, especially on a matter that bothers national security at this crucial time of our nascent democracy.

The statement read: “though Ondo State is long overdue for the position of the Managing Director (MD) of the Commission, having secured the Executive Director, Project (EDP) slot in the newly constituted board by Mr President.

“We have been disarmed since 2017 and we remain calm and law-abiding and do not want anything that will affect the peace of the Niger Delta Area of Ondo State.

“We stand to resist any attempt by any individual or government officials to be working through the back door to deny us and give same to Mr Charles Ogunmola from Owo local government, a non-oil producing local government Area of the State, contrary to the dictates of the year 2000 NDDC Act as amended.

“Considering the fact that the state yearly budget is weakened by a poor monthly allocation from the federation account, the position of EDP for Ondo State on the board will go a long way in addressing the developmental deficiency in the area and also enhance the lives of our people positively.

The ex-militants, however, appealed to the Senate President, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, to strictly adhered to the act that established the NDDC during the screening exercise and confirmation of the board members.

They also called on President Mohammed Buhari to kindly reverse the Ogunmola nomination and replace it with an indigene from the Oil-producing area and forward the name to the Senate for confirmation