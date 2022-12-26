By Emma Amaize

The Association of Anioma Professionals, AAP, a platform of professionals from Delta North senatorial district, Delta State, has criticized other groups that kicked against the appointment of Ms. Lauretta Onochie as Chairman, of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

President general and chair, of the board of trustees of the association, Mr. Peter Nkenchor, and Dr. Emmanuel Emecheta, in a statement, applauding President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate for Onochie’s appointment and confirmation, said: “The position of such groups was driven by selfish desires disguised as championing the interests of their ethnic groups.”

“They are the same set of people that crippled the NDDC since its establishment.

“We align with President Buhari’s plan to reposition the Commission and in Ms. Lauretta Onochie, he has picked a personality that will jettison the business-as-usual attitude needed to make NDDC responsible and responsive to the yearnings of the long-suffering people of Niger Delta.

“The agency has been held hostage by persons and groups, who put their narrow interests over and above those of the people of Niger Delta.

“At each cycle of appointment of new leadership, they use blackmail and threat of violence to get themselves and their lackeys appointed with the sole aim of preventing NDDC from being responsive to the genuine interests of the people of the region.

“We commend President Buhari for shunning the blackmail and appointing a team led by Ms. Lauretta Onochie that will bring the desired change in the running of the NDDC.

” We trust in the ability of Ms. Onochie to steer the Commission to a new trajectory that will make it accountable to the people of the Niger Delta,” the association stated.