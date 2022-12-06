By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The National Commission for Nomadic Education ( NCNE) has appealed to its stakeholders to ensure that 3.5 million out of school nomadic children were enrolled in their schools.

Speaking while declaring open a 3 day workshop in Kaduna on Monday where the NCNE would train 56 nomadic youths on different entrepreneurship skills,Executive Secretary of the NCNE,Prof Bashir Usman told stakeholders that ” while commending you in your effort to give quality education to our very- hard -to reach nomads,I urge you to be more determined in ensuring that all out -of school nomadic children totalling 3.5 million are enrolled in our schools.”

Prof. Usman said the workshop for their youths and other participating stakeholders from the states was very apt and timely, adding that “the Commission has at this promising moment taken a leading role in addressing the frightening challenges of nomadism in present day Nigeria. “

Represented by the NCNE Director of Quality Assurance,Mr Akin Akinyosoye,the NCNE Executive Secretary said that it has been established that over 1 billion people were involved in rural menial jobs globally, with more than half of these dependent on livestock, agriculture and emerging innovative entrepreneurship skills for livelihoods.

He said the Commission’s initiative of empowering the youth through skills acquisition and sustainable livelihoods can go a long way in reducing poverty in many societies and reducing social ills.

He said when a youth learns skills,he can use the skills learned to feed, send his children to school, assist others with employment and even invest for the future. “The skill one learn can assist him till the end of his life.A youth who is empowered with improved animal husbandry skills can earn from its sustainability till he dies.”

He said when the youth are empowered through need based skills, their society becomes a good place to live as they would assist in the economic activities of the society where they find themselves and in turn,both families and the entire nation benefit.

Participants at the training workshop were drawn from the 7 states of Adamawa,Akwa Ibom,Imo,Kaduna,Kwara, Kebbi and Oyo.