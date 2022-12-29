By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE leadership of the Neo Black Movement of Africa (NBM) has lauded the traditions and customs of the Benin Kingdom which it said has survived centuries and remain unchanged.

The National President of the NBM Olorugun Ese Kakor stated this when he led leaders and members of the group to felicitate with the Oba of Benin, His Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II at the palace of the Benin monarch as part of the annual Ugie Ewere ceremony.

He said as an organisation that projects tradition and Africanism, it was important for the association to be part of the highly recognized Ugie Ewere ceremony.

Kakor said an invitation from the Oba of Benin to attend the Ugie Ewere ceremony was an honour and congratulated the Oba of Benin for a successful ceremony which attracted dignitaries from across the world.

He said “This is a unique event, the Igue festival is unique and as NBM of Africa, part of the aims and objectives is to promote and preserve African culture. This is African culture and we tend to sell and promote what we have seen today and to also urge other African tribes to emulate what is happening here.

Benin Kingdom is an ancient kingdom and the tradition here has still been the same and that tradition has never changed so we intend to also sell out whatever we have here today as an organization”