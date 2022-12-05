From left, Temitope Ogunrinde, Environment Manager; Olukemi Ogunsakin, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Specialist; Ekuma Eze, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director; Jerome Oyebanji, Corporate Affairs and Community Partnerships Manager (Lagos/West), and Idris Adetola, Packaging Recovery Manager, all of Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd receiving the Best Company In Net Zero Transmission and OPSWASH Award For Best Company In Water and Sanitation award given to NBC for their contribution towards environmental sustainability at the SERAS-CSR Awards.

By Etop Ekanem

Lagos—Leading consumer packaged goods company, Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd. has emerged one of the top winners at the 2022 SERAS-CSR Awards held at the Oriental Hotel on December 4, 2022.

At the just concluded 16th edition of the award ceremony, the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd bagged awards in two categories, Best Company In Net Zero Transmission and OPSWASH Award For Best Company In Water and Sanitation, for its contributions towards environmental sustainability.

According to the organisers of the award, NBC won the award as the Best Company In Net Zero Transmission in acknowledgment of the company’s investments in optimizing its energy mix to incorporate more renewable energy sources, while the company was declared the winner of the OPSWASH Award For Best Company In Water and Sanitation category in recognition of its commitment to water use and stewardship in its host communities.

Receiving the Awards on behalf of the company, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director, NBC, Ekuma Eze, said: “As a key player in the manufacturing industry, these awards are in recognition of our innovative work and visionary leadership, notably in the fields of environmental sustainability, water stewardship and combating climate change through our net zero carbon goal.”

“Our commitment to building a resilient organisation that is also conscious of its impact on the environment and our host communities is unwavering. To reiterate this, we in partnership with our parent company, Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, recently donated €1 million to support four key initiatives, including Nigeria’s journey towards becoming Open Defecation Free (ODF) by 2025; upskilling underserved youths and women in high demand skills; and community recycling initiatives. This has significantly strengthened our capacity to continue to provide the much-needed aid to Nigerians.”

The SERAS-CSR Awards is an annual Pan-African competition, which aims to promote and reward organizations and the roles they play with an emphasis on their responsibility towards stakeholders and the social development of Africa. The award receives entries from organizations across 20 countries on the continent that are socially responsible and stand to gain enormous benefits concerning the triple bottom line of economic, social and environmental capital.