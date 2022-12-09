Nigerian Breweries Plc’s Senior Manager, Media, Brand PR & Sponsorships, Sandra Amachree, has emerged as the Outstanding Public Affairs Professional at this year’s Lagos NIPR Award ceremony which took place on Friday, December 2, 2022, at D’Podium Event Centre, Ikeja, Lagos.

Lagos Public Relations Gala and Awards, also known as LaPRIGA recognises and celebrates excellence in public relations practice while supporting professionalism and development of the practice. This year, six new award categories were created to recognize the fast-growing diversification of public relations across new areas of the discipline. A prominent previously existing award category featured this year is the outstanding public affairs professional of the year.

The Outstanding Public Affairs Professional of the Year celebrates an individual who has significantly contributed to the growth and innovation of public affairs in the country through the skillful deployment of public relations to influence public policy and build support for their organization’s agenda. This category recognizes the unique and impact-driven interventions the individual has initiated.

Amachree is an associate member of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), and Chairman of the Lagos Mainland Chapter of the NIMN. She is a multi-skilled business leader with over 14 years experience working in the FMCG Industry with a career spanning Western and Southern Africa. Amachree emerged top among three other nominees.

Speaking on the award, Amachree said. “I am glad to have been recognised for the significant contribution that I have made to my organisation and Nigeria’s communication industry. Accolades like these inspire communication professionals to carry out their work with utmost excellence while intentionally developing campaigns and projects that foster positive social impact.”

Only a few weeks ago, Sandra was awarded the Outstanding Brands and Media Personality of the Decade by the renowned national award body, the Marketing Edge Awards.

Amachree led the PR communications messaging of the 2019 and 2022 UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour to Nigeria as part of the Heineken Sponsorship Campaign. The campaign is a platform for football fans across Nigeria to get closer to the prestigious UEFA Champions League trophy, often regarded as one of the most coveted sports silverware. This year, the trophy was accompanied by Dutch football legend Clarence Seedorf and the activities during the tour featured prominent Nigerian football legends Jay Jay Okocha, and Daniel Amokachi.

In her current role, Amachree is responsible for driving ambitious, innovative and series of value-adding Media & PR communication management initiatives across the full portfolio of over 21 NB brands. The senior executive also oversees media management for two other West African Countries (Sierra Leone & Ivory Coast) within the HEINEKEN International Group.