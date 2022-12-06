Ukpeseraye, winner of the female 28km Elimination race

By Patrick Omorodion

With the conclusion of the cycling events at the 21st National Sports Festival in Asaba Tuesday, Team Delta have topped the medals table with 10 of the 15 gold medals at stake.

Team Delta, who were second to Team Edo on the medals table at the last National Sports Festival held in Benin City, won one of the last two gold medals at stake Tuesday.

Leading female cyclist in the country and Team Delta’s star athlete, Ese Ukpeseraye beat all the female participants in the Individual Time Trials in the female category to win the gold and her eight overall.

Out of her eight gold medals, Ukpeseraye won six individual gold medals in the 200m, 500m, I km Time Trial, 80km road race, Elimination race and Individual Time Trials as well as two team gold in the mixed relay and 3km Team Pursuit events.

Team Oyo’s Tawakalt Yekeen picked the silver while Team Delta’s Mary Samuel emerged the bronze medalist in the Individual Time Trials.

Team Bayelsa denied Delta the gold in the Individual Time Trials when her cyclist, Abaka Krotimi Odume beat John Gabriel of Delta and Ajibade Quadri of Oyo to the second and third positions respectively.

Behind Team Delta on the medals table are Team Edo with two gold and Team Ogun, Team Rivers and Team Bayelsa who have one gold each.