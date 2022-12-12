The Ayedero of Yorubaland and a member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, High Chief, Honourable (Dr.) Shina Peller has paid a courtesy visit to Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams.

Explaining the rationale behind the visit, Honourable Peller, who was accompanied by the Chairman of Monarch Groups, Prince S. Williams (Onwa), said it was part of his efforts towards strengthening peaceful coexistence of the Yorubas with all other tribes both within and outside Yorubaland.

His statement read in full:

“In my capacity as the Ayedero of Yorubaland, I paid a courtesy visit, with my brother from the South Eastern part of the country, Prince S Williams (Onwa), Chairman, Monarch Group, to Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams.

“We had an elaborate discussion bordering on how to strengthen peaceful coexistence of the Yorubas with all other tribes both within and outside Yorubaland particularly as the 2023 elections beckon.

“In the course of our discussion, we agreed that before any meaningful progress can be recorded in any part of the country, there is need for all tribes and ethnic groups to interact and live peacefully with one another. There cannot be progress without peace.

“Aare Gani Adams seized the opportunity to commend my efforts through the Lead Generation Initiative (LGI) training thousands of youths across the country on effective leadership skills, strategic communication, civic responsibility, active citizenship, political mobilization, political organizing and nation building.

“The bottom line is that irrespective of our ethnic, religious and political affiliation, we all need one another to survive and advance appropriately. This is why we must not compromise our peaceful coexistence.

“Nigerian youths have significant roles to play in peace building and this is why I will not hesitate initiating strategies and supporting anything that is youth-driven.”

Recall that Honourable Peller was installed as the Ayedero of Yorubaland by the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi III. Ayedero means someone who brings peace, progress and prosperity to the land.

Honourable Peller is the founder of LGI, a non-governmental, non-partisan and non-profit organization with membership strength over one million.

LGI has successfully trained more than one thousand, seven hundred (1700) young Nigerians on effective leadership skills, strategic communication, civic responsibility, active citizenship and nation building. In return, the 1700 beneficiaries have trained over one thousand others through the train-the-trainer model.

The Ayedero of Yorubaland is also the National Coordinator of WE2GEDA Nigeria, a movement of millions of young patriotic Nigerians, coming together, irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation, to establish a new united system of leadership comprising young, competent and patriotic leaders for selfless and more effective governance.

Honourable Peller, who is yet to make known to the public his preferred presidential candidate, explained that he doesn’t have a presidential candidate yet. However, he hinted that he’ll inform his followers and structure about who to vote for after January 1, 2023.

He added, “Settling for a presidential candidate of your choice by January 2023 is not too late.”