The Prime Minister of Anambra State Association of Town Union (ASATU), Chief Johnny Chukwudi Metchie, has been promoted and decorated as Assistant Commander General (ACG) of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Services in charge of Technical Services.

The decoration and issuance of Certificate were carried out Friday, by the Commander General of the Service, Ambassador Dr. Osatimehin Joshua Wole at their Headquarters located at Valencia Estate, Dakwo District, Abuja.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Metchie who is also the President General of Umueri community, thanked the Commander General for finding him worthy of the award and promised to redouble his efforts towards the security and wellbeing of Anambra people and Nigerians in general.

Chief Metchie said that as the African Director of the International Association of World Peace Advocates, the position of Assistant Commander General of the Hunters body would help in his peace efforts as security is essential to peace.

He called on the Federal Government and the Governor of his home state, Anambra to partner with the Hunters body in order that farmers can return to their farms and produce food to bring down the rocketing price of food in the country.

Chief Metchie called on President Muhammadu Buhari to give final approval to the Hunters and Forest Security Service Bill which he revealed has passed second reading at the Senate and House of Representatives.

He stated that as is the case in the United State, Australia and Europe, young Nigerians should be encouraged to join the service as forest guards as according to him, such would, apart from securing Nigerian forests and farms, also help in engaging millions of young people in meaningful jobs.

Also speaking, Amb. Osatimehin Joshua Wole said Chief Metchie was promoted and decorated to the new position, in recognition of his legacies in the areas of security of his community Umueri and other leadership exploits.

He expressed the hope that the new position would spur Metchie to bring his wealth of experience to bear positively in Anambra, all of South East geopolitical zone and Nigeria in general.

Dr. Wole also issued certificate of award to the President of ASATU, Barr. Chief Cletus Nnabuike Akpudo as the Head of Legal Department of the Hunters Service.