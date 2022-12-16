By Olayinka Latona

The Regional pastor in charge of Region 1, Pastor Dele Balogun has called for national repentance in the face of various challenges confronting the nation, assuring that if the entire nation would turn to God, He would definitely heal Nigeria.

Making the call after the December thanksgiving service, with the theme “In My Father’s house” for landlords, shop owners, tenants, held at the national headquarters, RCCG Throne of Grace TOG Ebute Metta, Lagos, Pastor Balogun said Nigeria cannot be a progressive nation in any aspect without righteousness and love.

He also used the opportunity to call on Christians to exercise their civil rights by voting during the 2023 general election.

According to him, the church has almost all party candidates as members hence it might be difficult for the church to say we are going towards a particular direction. But there is a way the church can communicate their message to the people. It is important that we perform our civic responsibilities. If we fail in performing our civic responsibilities when things begin to go wrong, we don’t have any right to complain.

In his words:”Nigeria as a nation need to repent from our evil ways, God is not a magician and I believe He is not a father christmas. If God wants to give anything now, there are rules and regulations. “A lot of wickedness in this nation, kidnapping, raping, killing..and you will be marvel at the enormity of wickedness in this land.

“Let us repent from our evil ways, confess our sin, ask for forgiveness and then ask God to show mercy on us. I believe if we follow righteousness, the Eagle of this nation will still fly again”.