An Abuja based businessman, Nasser MK Ahmed has floated a campaign group for the actualization of the bid of the Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Addressing a mammoth crowd in Lokoja during the unveiling of the campaign outfit, Ahmed said Nigeria stands to benefit a lot from the presidency of Tinubu whom he described as a pacesetter and achiever.

The Lokoja born businessman turned politician stated that Tinubu alongside his running Mate, Senator Kashim Shettima will address all the problems plaguing the country if elected into power adding that they both possess the requisite experience to turn the fortune of the country around.

“Next year’s general election is very crucial for the country and Nigerians must not toy with it. A lot of people have been putting themselves forward canvassing to lead the country but we have decided to pitch out tent with the Tinubu/Shettima ticket,” he said.

Ahmed went further to state that his decision to go along with the ticket was based on the caliber of the candidates making up the ticket, which he said are vast in experience in governance compared to others jostling for the plum office.

“We have carefully appraised those putting themselves forward for the presidency and I am pleased to inform Nigerians that the Tinubiu/Shettima ticket scored very high considering what they have been able to do in their respective states of Lagos and Borno as state governors,” Ahmed said.

He particularly eulogized Tinibu whom he praised for his political sagacity considering the role Tinubu played in the emergence of the APC in 2014.

“We are witnesses to the role Asiwaju played in not only bringing progressives forces in the country together, we also saw his efforts in the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. Until then, no one believed it was possible to defeat the PDP but Tinubu led all progressives’ elements to pull it off,” he said.

He added that the Presidential Candidate of the APC will bring to fore the same template that he used for developing Lagos if elected, saying Nigeria needed a consummate administrator of Tinubu’s caliber to move it forward.

Meanwhile, the former Commissioner of information and communication in Kogi state Dr. Tom Ohikere was appointed the Director General of the Nasser4 Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organization