By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Director, Sergeant-At-Arms Department, National Assembly (NASS), Air Commodore Sani Zakari (rtd) has been involved in a car accident.

The accident occurred along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway at the OLAM Farms axis with the retired senior NAF officer sustaining spinal cord injuries.

The Sergeant-At-Arms was subsequently rushed to a hospital in Abuja, where he is being stabilized.

Vanguard gathered that the director is to be flown abroad for treatment because of the seriousness of the accident.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, it was learned, has given directives that everything possible should be done to ensure that Air Commodore Zakari (rtd) is not incapacitated as a result of the accident.

It was further gathered that following the accident, the Nigerian Navy despatched a patrol team to Olam to evacuate the Sargeant-At-Arms to Abuja

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo is also said to have indicated the Navy’s readiness to support the treatment of the Director in any way neccessary.

Speaking to Vanguard on phone, Zakari gave thanks to God for saving his life, and thanked the Chief of Air Staff for his personal show of concern as well as efforts to ensure he is given the best of attention.

He also thanked the Navy for the show of love and support.

His words: “Please help me thank the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Amao. He has done everything to ensure that I am well taken care of.

“The Air Force has been wonderful. Also the Navy has shown great love and support. I can’t thank them enough.”

Air Commodore Zakari, a Safety Engineer and Paratrooper, served as Commander 61 Nigerian Air Force, NAF, Detachment, Warri, Delta state, and Deputy Defence Adviser to China, among several tours of duty while in the Service.