By David Odama, Lafia

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Yakubu Abdullahi Maidoya has warned electorates against returning the APC led government in Nasarawa state, saying they will not allow the state to be taken back in 2023.

Maidoya said this when he appeared before journalists to unveil his plans for the state if elected as the governor in 2023.

“We cannot continue to accommodate a governor and a government that would only construct and commission motor park and market in three years.” He said

He promised that if elected, the NNPP government in the state will give full autonomy to the local government.

He insisted that the NNPP government, when elected, would not usurp the statutory responsibility of building motor parks from the local government as in the case with the APC led government in the state.

“We are going to declare free and compulsory education at primary and secondary level. NNPP government in the state will take over the payment of NECO and WAEC fees of students in secondary schools in the state”.

Maidoya also disclosed that the party will abolish Common Mock Examination, boost skills acquisition among youths through the establishment of science and technical colleges in every local government area of the state when it comes into power.

According to him, the party would prioritize agriculture sector through adequate funding to pave way for exportation of farm produce to the outside world.