The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, Makurdi Zonal Command has empowered 15 rescued human trafficking victims to enable them start-up businesses and sustain themselves.

Distributing the empowerment materials which included sewing machines as well as hair dryers and other hairdressing tools at the Command Headquarters in Makurdi, the Zonal Commander of the Agency, Mrs. Gloria Bai said the items were made available by the Director General of the Agency, Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi to enable the beneficiaries have a source of livelihood.

Mrs. Bai who warned human traffickers to stay away from Benue state or face the wrath of the law explained that the Agency provided the beneficiaries the items in fulfillment of the promises it made to them when they were rescued.

She said, “when we heard of your issues and we brought you in, we told you that we will assist you and ensure you have sources and means of livelihood and not left at the mercy of anyone. That is why we are doing this today.”

The Commander urged them to put the materials to good use and not sell them, promising that the agency would continue to monitor their progress assuring them that “we know that you may still need more assistance and if we see that you are doing well with what we have given you today, NAPTIP with the support of our partners and government will still give you more empowerment. Our Director General is always there and ever willing to ensure that we assist and support you to live better lives.”

Responding, one of the beneficiaries who got a sewing machine (name withheld) said she was overwhelmed by the gesture. She commended officials of the command for the selfless care and attention they gave her saying “I still cannot believe that they can offer this kind of selfless service to a person like me. We will continue to remain grateful and also pray for the Commander and her staff for always treating us like their own children and relatives; we are grateful.”

She promised to use the sewing machine to start a fashion designing business from which she would be earning a living.

Another rescued victim who received a hairdressing tool from the Agency (name withheld) recounted how the command rescued her from traffickers promising to start a business of her own in order to encourage the Agency to do more for others who may fall victim to human traffickers.