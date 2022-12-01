Muhammad and Aisha Buhari

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, said it will embark on a nationwide protest over Aminu Mohammed, a student of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa, who was remanded by court after criticising the First Lady Aisha Buhari on Twitter.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the president of NANS, Usman Barambu, announced plans for a massive protest to be held across the country on Monday, December 5, 2022, to emphasize the students’ demand.

The NANS president also called for the Federal University Dutse student’s unconditional release.

Barambu denounced Mohammed’s detention for allegedly making a derogatory post about Mrs. Aisha Buhari, the president’s wife.

“Sequel to the exhaustion of all options available to us before confrontation in seeking the freedom of one of us who was arrested in questionable manner, tortured, molested, harassed and detained by agents of government, you are hereby notified of the decision of the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students to proceed on a nationwide protest,” the NANS president said in a memo to the organs of the association.

“We have consulted and consolidated and neither yielded desirable results in seeking the freedom of AMINU ADAMU MUHAMMED, student of the Federal University Dutse hence the protest shall commence as follows: Monday 5th December, 2022 Nationwide.”

Barambu made it clear that the protest was directed at both Aisha, Buhari and Usman Baba, the IGP, on until the student is released.

Recall Muhammed was remanded to the Suleja Correctional Center in Niger State for cyberstalking by Justice Halilu Yusuf of the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

