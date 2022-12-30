On December 23rd, 2022, Dr Samuel Maduka Onyishi, Founder and Chancellor of Maduka University and Maduka University College, was honored by the National Center for Youths Transformation and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) for his contributions to the education sector in Nigeria.

During the National Center for Youths Transformation and the National Association of Nigerian Students’ official visit to Dr. Onyishi at Ekwegbe, Enugu, they presented him with the association’s highest medal, the “5 Star Comrade,” recognizing his dedication to improving the education system in the country through his massive investment in that sector.

Dr. Onyishi has significantly impacted and revolutionized the educational sector in Nigeria by establishing the yet-to-be-approved Maduka University and Maduka University College. (the secondary school arm of the university)

These institutions with world-class facilities will provide quality education to numerous students, playing a crucial role in developing Nigeria’s education sector and, most importantly, the students.

At the same time, the institutions provide employment to a massive number of Nigerians (both academic and non-academic staff).

The National Center for Youth Transformation and NANS expressed their appreciation for Dr. Onyishi’s commitment to education and his efforts to improve the lives of Nigerian students.

The Medal of a Five-Star Comrade is a testament to his exceptional achievements and a tribute to his invaluable contributions to the development of Nigeria, especially its education sector.

Honors and recognitions have become second nature to the Peace Mass Transit Chairman, Dr. Sam Onyishi, so this is another feather added to his cap.