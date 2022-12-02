The Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) has announced plans to hold the 2022 edition of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Awards on Wednesday January 25, 2023 at Eko Hotels and Towers, Victoria Island.

Chairman of the Planning Committee, Mr Rasheed Bisiriyu, stated that it had always been the tradition of the organizers to schedule the award ceremonies to coincide with the end-of-the-year festive period, but it had to adjust the 2022 award to the New Year due to the reality of the times.

According to him, the NAJA awards which annually reward excellence in the Nigerian automotive industry, has over the years become a great platform to bring together critical stakeholders in the industry.

“One thing has remained true to this remarkable contest; it celebrates and rewards automotive excellence. Our jurors are experts in the automotive field and clearly understand vehicles and the mobility sector.”

RELATED NEWS