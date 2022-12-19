By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – AS Nigerians continue to react differently to the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, a coalition of some civil society and human rights groups, public interest lawyers, ethnic youth leaders and political parties have vowed to defend the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group which noted that President Buhari has brought a number of far reaching reforms to the political and socioeconomic sectors of the country, insisted that the achievements must be sustained.

The groups’ position came as they claimed discovery of secret suit filed in an Abuja court to frame the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, with a view to keeping him out of office before and during the 2023 general elections.

According to the groups which jointly addressed a press conference to this effect, Monday,in Abuja,the surreptitious plan was being orchestrated by politicians who were not comfortable with the CBN economic reform policy, especially the Naira redesign’s policy.

Addressing a joint world press conference on Monday, the Convener of the Coalition, operating under the aegis of Coalition of National Interest Defenders, Tochukwu Ohazuruike, said a secret suit had been filed in court against the CBN Governor.

The motion in court,he said,accused the CBN governor of terrorism financing and other crimes which the plaintiff “described as economic crimes of national security dimension.”

The groups challenged the veracity of the claims contained in the legal suit, saying if truly the CBN boss was what he was accused of being in the suit,he would not have been allowed anywhere near President Buhari when the former accompanied the latter on a foreign trip recently.

“Allowing Emefiele travel with the President showed that those responsible for the legal suit did not believe Emefiele was indeed a terrorist and this therefore meant that the claims in Suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/2255/2022 was made with the sole purpose of forcefully and wrongfully removing the CBN Governor from office,”the groups said.

The groups therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation to set the process in motion to immediately suspend, arrest, investigate and prosecute those responsible for the suit.