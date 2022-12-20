Pic: The Ondo state Culture and tourism commissioner , Wale Akinlosotu, Organiser and Managing Director Play Centre Limited, Gbemileke Oyinsan and others at the briefing in Akure, Ondo state.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Popular hip-hop artiste, Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and the King of Fuji music, Wasiu Ayinde are among Nigerian musicians billed to thrill the people of Ondo state at the Sunshine Countdown 2023, slated to hold in Akure, the state capital.

Others expected at the concert include Lanre Teriba and Funmi Aragbaye among others.

The concert, which hold at the popular Democracy Park, Akure is organised by Play centre Nigeria Limited in partnership with the Ondo state government.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, to unveil the musicians and other activities of the concert, the organiser and Managing Director, Play Centre Limited, Gbemileke Oyinsan, said the sunshine Countdown of this year will start on the 30th of December and end on January, 1st 2023.

He said over ten thousand residents are expected to attend the concert as adequate security measures had been put in place.

Oyinsan said that “We want to thank the Ondo state government for the support and the people of the state for their massive support last year.

“It was unprecedented and encouraging and it gave us all the inspiration to organize the next edition this year.

“This year, the mission and vision of sunshine Countdown is to ensure that Ondo state is put under world map.

“Based on the success of last year, we are very encouraged and believe that we are on the right direction and this would not have been possible without the assistance and help of the state government which provided the venue and security for the people of Ondo state.

“We have the hip-hop artist, Naira Marley, we also have K1 the Ultimate, Lanre Teriba and Funmi Aragbaye among others.

“Home grown Artistes that performed excellently at the last year’s edition of sunshine Countdown will be performing too.

“The venue is still the Democracy Park Akure. We will also have the countdown like five minutes to new year. The fireworks will be there but something new we are bringing this year concert is the hospitality vendors.

“We also want the people to stay behind for party after party session and other additional fun, so there will be no need to rush home even after we have ushered ourselves into the new year.”

Also speaking, Wale Akinlosotu , Commissioner for Culture and tourism, said, “We are doing this to further our administration’s commitment to investment drive and tourism.

Akinlosotu said “As you all know that one of the success stories of governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is the flourishing hospitality business in the state.

“In our resolve to deepen our commitment to culture and tourism, we are calling on the good people of Ondo state to come out en masse and attend the show.

“The show will also further be used to promote young talents in the state and take our unemployed youths out off the streets.

The commissioner added that “There will be raffle tickets to win prizes generator, freezer and Mobile phones amongst other prices. End