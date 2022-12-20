.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A combined team of Nigerian Airforce, local hunters and Vigilante has begun combing forests in Kwara State aimed at “flushing out” kidnappers, bandits and terrorists to restore security and confidence to travellers and residents along the areas during this yuletide period and even beyond.

The forests include the thick bushes in Eiyenkorin, and Okolowo in Asa Local Government Area, LGA of the state.

Officers of Nigerian Airforce, members of the Vigilante and the local hunters weekend went round the areas to sensitise the residents and the travellers about their intention to dislodge criminals from the area and return peace and tranquility.

Vanguard gathered from residents in the area that bandits and terrorists who fled Zamfara, Niger and other states in the North east have relocated to the bushes along the Ogbomoso/Ilorin express way from where they have been wrecking havoc on travellers and the residents in the neighbouring communities.

Representative of the Commander of Nigeria Airforce, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, Air Commodore Gi Jibia Commander 303 Medium Airlift Group, Ilorin and the team of Transition Implementation Committee, TIC, Chairman of Asa local government, AbdulGaniy Atunebise led the sensitisation exercise of the security agencies in the flash points.

Speaking, Air Commodore Gi Jibia said it is no longer going to be business as usual for the bandits and kidnappers operating in the areas because they will begin entering the bushes immediately after the exercise.

Jibia said, “The exercise is titled “Gathering of the Eagle”, we are just entering this area, why we are here is because of the numerous challenges of kidnapping, and banditry that have been rampant here, we are to ensure security in Eiyenkorin and Okolowo areas.

“We will be entering the bushes shortly, and we will embark on regular patrol of these areas. We will also have aircraft coming to support us to flush out bandits and terrorists from these areas.

“The exercise is purposely fixed for this period till January next year, you know we are approaching Christmas and then new year ,by then we would have dominated the areas then we will sustain the tempo after the new year, so it is an ongoing exercise.”