….blast critics, say they’re caught by reform policies

…urge Nigerians to discard cheap blackmails

By Gabriel Ewepu

OVER 2000 Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, under the auspices of Coalition of Civil Society Organizations on Good Governance, CCSGG, have blasted critics of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

The CSOs in a statement jointly signed by its president, Etuk Bassey Williams, and Secretary, Abubakar Ibrahim, pointed that the persons who are taking to some media houses to ooze out lies against Emefiele are those whose evil deeds of corruption are being exposed and strangled by the recent Naira Redesign and Withdrawal policy.

The statement reads in part, “It is very important for us at this point to voice out over the lies and cheap blackmail of some corrupt politicians and so-called business men and women are peddling on the pages and websites of some media houses alleging what they have conspired against the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

The allegation by a member of House of Representatives from Jigawa State, Hon Gudaji Kazaure, over the alleged N89 trillion stamp duty is a lie from the pit of hell.

Kazaure is a serial and pathological liar and he is publicly known for his stock in trade.

“The Presidency recently defused him on this allegation of N89 trillion Stamp Duty. “Kazaure and his statement should be discarded and taking for nothing.

“This conspiracy is very clear and it is not far-fetched, which is because of the policies implemented by the Emefiele-led CBN.

“You can imagine the stolen and hidden monies in water tanks, underground, hug sacs, and bank accounts they have kept at the detriment of Nigerians and the economy is now become useless.

“These terrible people who are speaking all sorts of lies are shameless and wicked because those monies they stole could not be taken to banks for fear of being arrested, and now are frustrated and made foolish.

“Their fraud allegations against the wise and foresighted strategist Mr President have placed at the CBN are all tissues of lies, baseless and unfounded.

“These people are not speaking in the interest of Nigerians but for their selfish and evil aims that does not hold water.”