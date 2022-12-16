…Call for immediate suspension of policy

By Henry Umoru

A group under the aegis of Point of Sale ( POS Operators ) in Nigeria Friday kicked against the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN ) that wants to cash withdrawal of money by individuals per day to N20,000 and Corporate bodies N100, 000.

The group who petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly over the planned policy, called for suspension of the policy to save 1.4million bank agents from losing their means of livelihood.

Addressing Journalists on Friday in Abuja, the National President of AMMBAN, Victor Olojo, said that over 1.4 million people will lose their jobs if the policy is not suspended or reviewed upward, adding that the series of engagement with critical stakeholders would continue.

The POS operators in a petition written under the aegis of Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria ( AMMBAN) and dated 16th December , 2022, specifically requested an upward review of the maximum withdrawal limit to N500, 000 weekly for individuals and N3m for corporate organisations.

Olojo said, “AMMBAN believes the cashless policy in its current state hasn’t provided for Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria adequately.

“Even as the CBN Governor made reference to the fact that Mobile Money and Bank Agents are spread across the country, is one of the reasons why he strongly feels the country is ready for the cashless policy, the document puts the jobs of over 1.4million agents on the line in its present state.

“This and many other germane reasons informed the decisions of the Association to engage the CBN, the National Assembly and other relevant stakeholders.

“This is to ensure that while we show support for the cashless policy of the government through the CBN, the policy should recognise the categorisation of Agents’ accounts as it does individuals and corporate entities.”