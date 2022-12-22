By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Community Development Committees of Niger Delta Oil and Gas Producing Areas, CDC, on Thursday, condemned alleged moves by Totalenergies, operators of Nigeria’s OML 130 to undermine the country’s local content laws for the financial benefit of a few individuals

The CDC, in a statement by its Corporate Affairs Manager Kingsley Arthur, lamented that the action by the oil company why the production cost of oil in Nigeria had continued to escalate in comparison to other nations.

The statement reads: “There are several issues to be learned from the ongoing move by Totalenergies in the matter of the rig for OML 130 that border on economic sabotage. We are shocked that after a contract had been won through due process by a local contractor that Totalenergies would want to award the oil rig contract to another entity that did not bid for it not minding that it would be at a higher cost.

“This vexatious move by Totalenergies to inflate the cost of the rig for OML 130 is exactly the reason why the unit cost of producing a barrel of oil in Nigeria is almost $40 compared to the $20 the same Totalenergies expends in Angola.

“Besides this economic cost on Nigeria, we also observe that the move by Totalenergies is a deliberate violation of the nation’s local content law.

“We call on the authorities and particularly the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, to examine this provocative act by Totalenergies to weaken the move by Nigerian businesses to advance the country’s capacity in the oil and gas industry.

“We want to put the authorities at Totalenergies on notice that Nigerians are watching and would not sit back and see a few of their compatriots collaborate with foreign interests to undermine our collective wellbeing of the people.”