By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A mysterious fire has burnt two children of same parents aged 6 and 3 to death in Udo Imuk Street, in Eket local government area of Akwa Ibom state, causing grief among residents of the area.

It was gathered that the children were locked inside the one room apartment by their parents who went out to get something expecting to return home shortly.

The cause of the inferno could not be ascertained at press time, even though some newsmen who visited the scene on Saturday morning, gathered the sad incident occurred last Friday at about 7:00pm.

The neighbours, said they had no idea that the children were inside the apartment when they noticed that the mysterious fire had razed down the room.

One Prince Ekpo from Nsit Ubium Local Government area of the state, told newsmen that the affected tenant, while narrating the incidence said: “I left the phone in the room to give light in the room for the children hoping to return soon.

“My wife earlier went out to buy something. I came back and saw people crowded and discovered my two children were burnt to death and we don’t know the source of the fire”.

Also the landlords; owners of the building, Bright and Godwin Peter Udo Imuk, told newsmen said they didn’t not to know the source of the fire outbreak.

“We didn’t notice when the fire started, we only heard an explosive sound and while going to check, fire had gutted the room and spread to our rooms and parlour. We tried to remove our properties, but serious damages had been done already.

“We called people to come and help us to put out the fire and I told my brother that children were inside the room, but before we went for their rescue the children were roasted”, they narrated.