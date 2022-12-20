In Nigeria, traveling long distances alone or giving free rides to friends on occasions like weddings, chieftaincy titles, and even burials have been the norm long since cars became a thing. As a commuter, the culture of traveling with people by hitchhiking a ride to your destination without fear of insecurity is admirable.

The absence of being able to use phrases like ‘‘can I join you?” and “are you going my way?’’, etc. as part of an attempt to share a ride with a car owner in Nigeria is something some of us may have missed in our lifetime if a brand like MyCoPilot didn’t piece together the idea of ride-sharing for long-distance travel in Nigeria.

In a statement, MyCoPilot’s CEO, Nnamdi Jeffrey Emmanuel Chizoba said that “why should I travel long distances alone when people are willing to pay me for a shared ride because my private car offers better? When you add the skyrocketing cost of air and land transport in Nigeria due to the hike in fuel prices, it makes sense that people want to share private rides and enjoy luxury while paying less or earning on the go (as car owners). Speaking with a handful of people, I figured that I am not the only Nigerian on this boat so, I decided to fix this friction with MyCoPilot. With MyCoPilot, we aim to enable Nigerians to share their travels with others and get paid as a private car owner; ride privately and in style with individuals headed for their destination; pay less and enjoy more comfort during long-distance travels, and much more.

Emmanuel Nwanja, the CMD of MyCoPilot also mentioned that “as Nigerians, we have become too familiar with ride-hailing solutions for short distances that we have almost missed the opportunities that ride-sharing when done right can provide. It is difficult to appreciate something unavailable so we chose to do the hard work of building MyCoPilot, a ride-sharing app for long-distance travel that allows good private car owners to earn extra while traveling by putting their empty seats to best use while giving Nigerians who understand the value of luxury, comfort, networking, and security an opportunity to enjoy shared rides with private car owners traveling in their direction.

The simplicity of MyCoPilot makes it easy to use by anyone who has ever used any booking app. You only need to download and install the app from Playstore (or AppStore; coming soon), signup and verify your account, enter your current location and destination, select a travel date, choose your preferred travel companion from the list of available car owners traveling your way, and book your trip. As a car owner, you just need to put yourself out there and choose who you wish to travel with when requests come in. After successfully connecting with your travel companion, the driver picks you up at a mutually agreed location on his way. For safety, you can only pay using in-app payment.

MyCoPilot is currently available for use on android smartphones. However, iOS users are not left out as the company confirmed that the app would be available on AppStore soon.

The ride-sharing company currently only covers locations such as Lagos, Ogun, Anambra, and Delta, among others. With the demand observed for this solution, expansion into other parts of the country should happen quickly.

Described as Nigeria’s No.1 ride-sharing app for long-distance travel. Traveling with MyCoPilot can only be done throughout Nigeria’s city borders. While MyCoPilot for iOS is coming soon, android users can download the app for free on Google Play Store. to AppStore. Anyone can contact the team via email at [email protected] and +2347055550077, learn more about the brand on their website or connect on social media at @mycopilotng on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.