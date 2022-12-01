…As Delta govt, monarchs pour in tributes

By Chancel Sunday

The Pere of Akugbene-Mein Kingdom in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM Pere Luke, Kalanama VIII, has described the death of his second wife, Queen Gloria Luke, as a personal loss but heaven’s gain, who passed away on October 1, 2022 at age 52.

Kalanama VIII, who made the statement in his tribute to his beloved wife, yesterday, at the occasion of her final burial rites at Akugbene, seat of power of the kingdom, added that the incident had dealt a big blow on the kingdom which would be a focus of grief for a long time.

He said: “I lack words adequate enough to deeply express how devastated, debilitated and shattered I am as a result of your passage to the great beyond.

“It’s extremely difficult to come to terms that you’ve left me and the children without saying goodbye or words of encouragement/advice on how to carry on in life without you.

“Putting my broken heart together with a view to writing this epitaph in your honour is the most horrific and difficult task of my life”, the bereaved monarch said.

However, Delta State government and traditional rulers have poured in tribute to the late queen, who was described as a symbol of womanhood, love, care, humility, respect, responsibility among others.

Delta State deputy governor, Barr Kingsley Otuaro, Hon. Nicholas Mutu, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, Omatseye Nesiama, Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers among others also comforted the monarch in their various tributes.

