Lagos-born and based gospel artiste, Tolu Ajayi, has revealed the inspiration behind her latest single, ‘Hallelujah’— a song which provides scintillating and refreshing gospel vibes for her numerous fans.

Explaining the inspiration behind the song, Tolu said it was inspired by the need for all humans to have a heart of gratitude and express such to the Most High God.

Her words: “Halleluyah is a song that talks about gratitude via worship and honour to God for an amazing year and more amazing years to come.

“With this song, everyone is enjoined to express profound gratitude to the Most High God who has been our shield and buckler, our provider and source of all joy, gladness, peace and protection, among others. It is for you and me and all of us to always show act of gratitude to God almighty.”

The fast-rising singer who recently featured in a now viral political campaign video for her state Governor, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, had also released other works which include a spirit-filled and enchanting single titled “Fiyin fun”.

Tolu had worked with entertainment topshots such as Tee Mac and others.

She was featured on Koffithaguru’s song, ‘Aroma’, and one of her songs had also been used by Orisun TV for the television’s montage.