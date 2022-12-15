By Gabriel Olawale

South African-based Nigerian artiste, Spunky Spontaneous, has said that one of his greatest plans in life was to use his sound to move African music to the next level.

The artiste, who is originally known as Omoni Samuel Onome, further disclosed that the release of his new mixtape titled ‘Revelation’, was in fulfilment of that promise.

The multi-talented musician, who infuses a blend of rap and Rythm and Blues into his songs, said he was committed to upholding the highest standards in his quest to ensure that African music became bigger on the global stage.

Speaking on his latest project, Spunky Spontaneous said, “I am more than committed to use my songs to grow African music on the global stage.

“The release of my new mixtape ‘Revelation’ is to confirm that target.

“I have some gems dropped as singles on my SoundCloud, and also two extended play mixtapes including ‘Breakthrough’ in 2020, which was a loaded eight track EP. My second EP Energy in motion stylized “e=m+c”, was also a huge hit.

“Since ‘Revelation’ dropped in October, it has been enjoying massive airplay.

“My songs are interesting because they have a feel of RnB, rap and reggaeton.

“Despite the success I have enjoyed so far, I am working harder to ensure that I help use my sound to project African music in the right light.”