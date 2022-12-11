By John Alechenu, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has again promised to invest in education and health care to give Nigeria its pride of place in the comity of nations.

He said this in response to questions on his plans for the sectors in the light of the exodus of young Nigerian professionals under what has come to be known as the “Japa syndrome”.

Atiku promised to invest at least “the minimum recommended by the United Nations to invest in the education sector to encourage retention of qualified Nigerian professionals.

“When I was setting up my university, I started with the provision of infrastructure.

“There was uninterrupted electricity and internet connectivity in a remote area called Yola. When we did that, our professors came in from the United States.

“Our neighboring countries that are poorer than us invest more than us in education. We need to involve the private sector.”

On the issue of healthcare delivery, while responding to a question by a little girl who expressed concern about cost, Atiku sympathized with her and other Nigerians facing similar challenges.

He lamented that it was unfortunate that the National Health Care Insurance Scheme set up while he served as Vice President to President Olusegun Obasanjo, was yet to get the desired mileage intended.

The PDP candidate promised to ensure that more and more Nigerians get enrolled in the scheme to reduce the burden of paying for medical services on individuals and families.