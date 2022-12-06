Edafe Onokpite, legislative aide to Senator Ovie Omo Agege, the Deputy Senate President and APC governorship candidate has raised the alarm that some powerful forces in Delta State have concluded plan to eliminate him as a result of his politics of opposition in Ward 3, Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

Onokpite, youth leader in the All Progressive Congress, APC, in a statement released to newsmen in Ugolo community, Okpe Local Government Area however, expressed confidence in God that “No fellow human has the right to take the life of his fellow human being.”

He however, explained, “Some years ago my brother, Chief Ogbe Kelly Onokpite was killed in a suspicious manner by some forces for political reasons, because he disagreed with some people in government while fighting Urhobo course.”

“Today, I am their target because I refused to join their party, PDP! I have the right to be where I want to be! I will continue speaking about the evils in our society and bad governance! It is God that gives life he alone can take it! If you kill me like you killed my senior brother, late Chief Ogbe Kelly Onokpite what will you gain?

When asked how how he got the information, he said, “We have our network, just as they have their network. But all I can tell you this information is real.”

According to him, “Should anything happen to me, my family and the world should look in the direction of a top official of the Delta State Government, who happens to come from the same Ward 3, with me. So, the world should take note and hold him responsible.”.