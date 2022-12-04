By Ozioruva Aliu

WIFE of the late Professor Folorunsho Tom, a legal practitioner and educationist, Dr (Mrs) Patricia Tom, has described the death of her husband as a vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

Tom, who died a few days ago, was buried in his hometown, Igarra, the headquarters of Akoko-Edo local government area on Friday.

Speaking to Sunday Vanguard, Mrs Tom described her husband thus: “He was my mentor, he was the one that made me what I am today, I loved him and he loved me, we were fond of each other, we hardly stayed apart from each other, we ate together and that is the vacuum he has created in me now.

“I am really going to miss him, he was a good man, he loved my family, in fact I have not seen a man like him, he touched the lives of at least 98 percent of human beings that came across him. He was a mentor to so many people not just to me as a wife, he carried my family as if they were his own biological family members in fact I can write a pamphlet about my husband.”

On her family life, she said “We have been married for about 35 years with one child because I have a child for him but he had other children, three boys before my daughter and the three children grew up with me; from primary, secondary and university level. I am from Asaba in Oshimili South local government area of Delta state. He has created in big vacuum when people said that there is a vacuum, mine is a very big one and I pray that God will give me the courage or the strength to be able to cope with his loss and as I am speaking with you, I don’t know if I will be able to go back to our station and stay in that house alone, that is how it is, it is only God that will console me.

“I am a staff of Delta State University of Science and Technology. My daughter is 25 years old and she is a law graduate and would soon go to the Law School.”