Senator Remi Tinubu said the same-faith presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has set the tone for a Christian-Christian ticket in the future.

Senator Remi, who is Tinubu’s wife, made this assertion while addressing a gathering of APC South-West Women in Lagos State.

According to her, the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket will reset Nigeria’s political land space.

Recall that the APC joint ticket of Bola Tinubu and former Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima, who are both Muslims, has triggered public outcry in the country with many accusing the ruling party of insensitivity.

Senator Remi said, “As regards the Muslim/Muslim ticket, this one will set the tone for the future. Sometime in the future, we will have a Christian/Christian ticket.”

“What God has done is marvelous in our land,” she added.