Stephen Oluwaseun Adote better known by his stage name, Flowizzy, is a Nigerian Afrobeat artiste residing in Lagos State. His thriving musical career infuses different music genres he classifies as AfroBounce.

Flowizzy announced the release of his first single after a long hiatus ‘Time & Place’ back in November as he slated it for release on the 18th of December 2022.

Speaking on the new song, he said, “After being away from the music scene for some time, I’m finally releasing a new music project on the 18th of December 2022. I look forward to positive reviews from fans and music critics, as well as massive airplay.”

He has been able to release some collaborative efforts such as “Far Away” featuring Oluwacoded & Tycoon Ceephas earlier this year.

Flowizzy’s body of work has been highly anticipated by his fans and loved ones leading to the creation of different music/dance covers, to show their love and support for his music career.

Flowizzy is a talented independent artist currently working to put out more music.