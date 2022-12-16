DerriQ, formerly known by the stage name Rozzy K, has returned to the industry with all guns blazing as he releases an Amapiano-infused party dance song titled “Position”.

As one of the artists that put out a record on the 2nd of December 2022, DerriQ has positioned himself as one of the Afrobeats stars ready to stake a claim at the top. You doubt the lad at your peril. He and his team at Skills x Thrills Media will move mountains to achieve their goals.

Christened Okougbo Derrick, a native of Esan Northeast, Edo State, over the years, the singer/songwriter has put in the work as he continues to aim to be at the top in the Nigerian music scene.

In 2019, with the name Rozzy K, he put out two singles, “Dust Poverty” featuring Lil Kesh and “Finally” featuring Teni. With a music break in 2020-2021, he has returned with the dance track ‘Position’ to reclaim his top position in the heart of his fans.

Presently, DerriQ is touring various media houses promoting the new track. The song has also premiered across the country and has gained traction on social media platforms like Tiktok.

Miz Philz, Head of Programs at Vibes FM Benin, describes the song as top-notch. According to Emmanuel Nwachukwu, C.E.O of Skills x Thrills Media, “the song Position has replay value.”

As the accolades continue to pour in with the release of the new song, DerriQ has kept the focus. “For me, the aim is to continue to make good music.” He said.