Legendary Actor, Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as “Mr Latin” has returned unopposed as National President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN).

Amusan in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, promised to work tirelessly in advancing the association and further improve on actors’ welfare.

He said health insurance schemes and cooperatives for members would also be prioritised.

” This is another opportunity to serve my people, this will be done selflessly just as before.

” TAMPAN has made great improvement over the years due to the cooperation of all members of the association, I appreciate everyone for this.

” I call for more unity and cooperation so that TAMPAN can attain an enviable height.

” I promise to work more in advancing the association in creating health insurance scheme for members and further improve on welfare,” he said.

Amusan who had run a four-year tenure initially, said some other executives who were also returned unopposed were: Odunlade Adekola as Director, Motion Pictures; Sola Kosoko-Abina as National Auditor and Toyosi Adesanya as Director, Social Welfare.

According to him, Rose Odika was elected as Deputy President and Mudashir Olabiyi as Secretary General.

He said the election which was conducted recently in Oyo state could be described as free, fair and credible, though it was a competitive one for some other offices.

NAN recalls that the elections were conducted on Dec. 3, during TAMPAN’s National delegates convention held in Oyo state.