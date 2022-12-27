Juliet Umeh

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, mPharma, Africa’s leading patient-centered technology-driven healthcare company, has donated drugs worth N35 million (approx. $76,000) to government-owned public hospitals across Nigeria. The states include Lagos, Delta, Rivers, and Abuja. The donations were made to selected groups of hospitals with high patient footfall, and that primarily provide care to low-income patients.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of mPharma, Gregory Rockson, said the donated drugs are expected to be dispensed free of charge to patients suffering from a myriad of diseases including hypertension, diabetes, malaria, and infectious diseases who are unable to afford the medications needed for their treatment.

“The impact is expected to reach the underserved population who increasingly are unable to afford life-saving medications due to rising inflation and its associated unfavourable economic conditions.

Rockson disclosed that the donation is the company’s way of giving back to society and is in line with its mission to build an Africa that is in good health. He stated that the primary goal of this CSR initiative was to ease the burden of patients and encourage treatment adherence, particularly for those suffering from chronic diseases who are grappling with the rising cost of medications, amongst other challenges. “The drugs will be provided at zero cost to patients unable to pay for their medications at the point of care,” he said.

A total of 44 hospitals across the four states will receive the donations, including General Hospital Alimosho, General Hospital Isolo, Lagos, Ace Medicare Hospital, Otta, and Obio Cottage Hospital, Port Harcourt. Other hospitals to benefit from this donation also include R-jolad Hospital Lagos, Covenant University Hospital Otta, Sadol Healthcare, Ancilla Catholic Hospital, Moshalasi Community Hospital, Light Hospital & Maternity, Bells University Hospital, Maciland Medical Center, Fortress Health Consultant, St Nicholas Hospital, Etta Atlantic Memorial Hospital, among others.