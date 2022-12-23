Seasoned script writer and super star actress Amaka chukwujekwu who’s known for her perfect interpretation of roles and her screen beauty stated that the business of entertainment should be left with people that can run it .

Speaking on this she said ‘ we need to grow the business of entertainment especially Nollywood . The movies section of the entertainment circuit needs to grow into a serious multibillion dollar business . The set up is already there but we need advance script writers that can create ideas and story lines that would captivate the minds of the general public and glue their attention’ .

We need to have our listeners opt for Nigerian movies before thinking outwards just like the music sector has done . They have successfully moved afrobeat to the mainstream Platform globally. No one thinks of American music firsts in Nigeria and Africa as while it’s always Afro beat first. Even in America afrobeat is mainstream.

We need advance script writers and the perfect people to play the roles without sentiments or favoritism. That way the entire sector would grow. The level of stardom earned will grow beyond reasonable knowledge.

She also stated that investing properly will attract foreign investment and also encourage government participation in the business sector.