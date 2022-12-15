By Ada Osadebe

British rapper, Stefflon Don, the ex-girlfriend of Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy, has finally followed his advice as she found love again.

Stefflon Don had been seen on Tik Tok dancing with another woman, with the caption curiously reading, “When he’s a MAN and not a mummy’s boy,”

In response, Burna Boy just simply answered, “Move on.”

Read Also

Big Brother Titans premieres January 15 with $100,000 grand prize

Benzema could make shocking France return ahead of final with Argentina

14-yr-old dies as Morocco fans riot across France, Belgium after World Cup loss

Stefflon, who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, released a video of the impressive celebration from her unidentified partner on her Instagram page.

The video shows the rapper entering a room with a trail of rose petals, leading to the acquisition of a floral bouquet, Chanel bags, and other gifts, which were caught on camera.