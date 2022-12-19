By Elizabeth Osayande



Mountain Top University, MTU has stated that 31 of her students who made first class, will be recognised among other honoraries at the institution fourth convocation ceremony slated for Thursday, December 22.

This is as the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Elijah Ayolabi, in a press briefing on Monday, announced that the executive governor of Ogun state, HE Prince Dapo Abiodun would again deliver the convocation lecture themed: “The Youths as Catalysts in Building Nigeria’s Future.”

Recall that Gov. Abiodun gave last year’s convocation lecture .

Giving a breakdown of the graduands, MTV VC noted that: ” I am glad to announce to us here that we shall be graduating a total number of two hundred and fifty-nine ,259, graduands at the undergraduate level.

Thirty-one ,31 are in First Class Honours category: The College of Humanities, Management and Social Sciences ,CHMS, has 11, while College of Basic and Applied Sciences , CBAS has twenty 20. For the Second Class Honours Upper Division, we have a total of one hundred and twenty-five 125; while Second Class Honours Lower Division has ninety-three ,93. 10 graduands fall under the Third Class ,Honours category.

Prof. Ayola added that for the time time, the institution will be graduating five postgraduate students.

“One highlight of this Convocation is that our first set of postgraduates will be graduating. A total of five pioneer postgraduate students will be admitted into various higher degrees in their respective Colleges as follows: Three M.Sc. Microbiology; one M.Sc. Biochemistry and; one M.Sc. Finance..” He added.

Part of the weeklong activities marking this year’s convocation included: Convocation Thanksgiving at the school chapel on Sunday Dec. 18; convocation press briefing, on Dec. 19; and alumni open day, every student a musician ,ESM, proficiency in French PIF, music fiesta and exhibition for Dec.20

Other activities were: Football match in the morning, to be followed by the Vice-Chancellor’s Cocktail for graduating students in the evening.

While on Thursday Dec 22, the convocation lecture & convocation ceremony: admission into first degrees, postgraduate degrees and award of prizes will be held at the University Multipurpose .