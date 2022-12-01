By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—A mother of two, Mrs. Blessing Eno, Tuesday, reportedly slaughtered her 11-month-old baby, in Yonen community, Ugep, Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State, claiming she was sent to do so by a ‘spirit’.

It was gathered that the suspect cut off the baby’s head with a cutlass, claiming that the child was disturbing her and a spirit instructed her to slaughter the boy.

A resident, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that it was the suspect’s eight-year-old son, who stumbled on the gory sight of the brother’s headless body and his blood-drenched mother, who raised the alarm that attracted neighbours to the scene of the crime.

However, the timely intervention of the police, who took the lady into protective custody, before ferrying her out of Ugep averted an angry mob from killing her at the station.

Meanwhile, the Obol Lopon of Ugep and the Paramount Ruler of Yakurr LGA, Obol Ofem Ubana Eteng, has expressed shock over the tragic incident while calling for calm.

The Monarch also assured the people that he was sure that the police will handle the matter professionally to a logical conclusion.

He said: “I had to immediately convene a meeting with my subjects because even though what happened has desecrated the land, I had to ensure that further bloodshed was averted.

“We appealed directly to young people in Ugep, to tow the path of peace and rational thought in the face of this heinous crime and they positively responded.

“We are in shock but we are calm and have left this matter in the hands of the police, I can assure you that there will be no reprisal action because we must remain law-abiding,” he said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident, adding that it was a homicide case and the matter was being transferred to State CID, Homicide department for onward investigation.

“I learned about the matter yesterday ( Tuesday), you know it’s a homicide case, it will be transferred from Ugep to state CID, Homicide department for further investigation.

“It is quite unfortunate and devastating, already she is in protective custody, but the matter will surely be brought to Calabar,” Ugbo said.

