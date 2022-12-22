By Efosa Taiwo

Following their heroic outing at the just concluded 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Morocco have leapfrogged Senegal to become the best African side in the latest and last FIFA Ranking for 2022.

Back in November, Morocco were ranked 22nd in the World and 2nd in Africa, but have now moved 11 places up to 11th in the World after their stunning performance in Qatar.



The Atlas Lions broke the African jinx of the semi-final stage to become the first and only African nation to ever reach the stage in the tournament’s history.

Achieving the feat, the Atlas Lions defeated Spain in the Round of 16 and also saw off Portugal in the quarter-finals.

The Walid Regragui side ended top of their Group after defeating Belgium and Canada before playing a draw with Croatia.

They would go on to get a fourth-place finish after 2-1 defeat to 2018 finalist Croatia in the third-place playoff.