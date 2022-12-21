By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria, Kaduna state chapter has said that politicians whose election strategy is based on money inducement are those against the new CBN monetary policy.

Rev John Joseph Hayab,Chairman of CAN in Kaduna State said they were concerned over “the manner some selfish Nigerians want to create confusion in the country just because they do not like the Central Bank of Nigeria policy of Naira redesign and the new ATM limits.”

“These people kept quiet when bandits and kidnappers made life in Kaduna, Northern States and especially Southern Kaduna hellish,” he said.

According to him, ” we are concerned that what should be a monetary policy has become a tool for some politicians to pick a fight with the Governor of the Central Bank and his board. Why would a spokesman of a political party be releasing a statement encouraging the DSS to go after the CBN Governor?”

“That shows that this is a case of the voice of Jacob and the hand of Esau.Surely, every right thinking Nigerian knows that politicians had stockpiled huge sums of cash in order to manipulate the 2023 elections.”

He said they were of the considered view that the attempt to intimidate the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria into abandoning the program of redesigning the Naira and the new ATM limits was at the behest of politicians whose election strategy is based on money inducement.

“CAN Kaduna State therefore wish to state that nothing must happen to the CBN governor.Nigerians will also want to know why the arrogant and aggressive actions against the CBN new money policy, and what is the secret behind this hidden agenda?”

“Section 1 (3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, provides that “The Bank shall be an independent body.We remind all and sundry that the international community is watching this unfolding artificial crisis and is not fooled by the positioning of those who want to frustrate this patriotic policy.”

“No one should take the silence and patience of Nigerians for granted. Nigerians have suffered enough,” he said.