By Steve Oko

Traditional rulers and Town Union leaderships in Nneato clan of Umunneochi Local Government Area, have, honoured the Executive Chairman of the council, Chief Ifeanyi Mmadu, with an award of excellence in recognition of his dexterity and immense contributions in the fight against insecurity in the area; as well as his other developmental strides.

Umunneochi has in the recent months been in the news following the rising wave of insecurity especially kidding for ransom.

But there has been a noticable improvement in the menace, a development, some attribute to the dexterity of the council boss in synergy with the State Government and other critical stakeholders.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the Council boss had been very active in the efforts to find solution to the festering insecurity in the area .

The Council boss was also said to have posted some remarkable achievement in the LGA.

Speaking during the Grand Civic Reception in honour of the Council boss, the Chairman of Nneato Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Eze Cyprain Okoro, described the administration of Chief Madu as unprecedented in the history of Umunneochi.

He also described him as a special asset to Nneato clan, where he had built some legacy projects.

Eze Okoro commended the Council boss for his outstanding performances in the areas of security, provision of basic infrastructure, and human capacity building.

The monarch said that the emergence of Madu as the first son of Nneato to become a Council Chairman, had cured 24 years of marginalisation since the council was created in 1996.

The chieftaincy title of Omenife 1 of Nneato was confered on the Council boss.

Earlier in his remark the President General of Nneato Development Union(NDU) Dr. Clifford A. Nnaedozie, lauded Chief Madu for his patriotic and selfless services to his people.

He identified some of his achievements as the reconstruction and beautification of the Council area; free WAEC registration to indigent students; construction of over 300 units of lock-up stores at Eke Eziama; reconstruction of Eziama Townhall, Nneato Townhall, and umuezedinhu community hall, among others.

He recalled that the Council boss had been recently honoured with a National Merit Award by the Nigerian Local Government Chairmen Merit Award (LOGMA) as one of the Best Performing Local Government Chairmen in Nigeria, for the year 2022.

He commended Abia State Government for its continued support to their son which contributed to his success story.

Responding, Chief Madu said he was humbled by the reception and accolades from his people, adding that he had been spurred to be more sacrificial in his services to the people.

He thanked Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu and other critical stakeholders in the Council for their encouragements, while urging the people to double their support for the Government.

Speaking at the event, Senator Ohuabunwa commended the Council boss for his laudable projects in the area and for maintaining a good report with his people.

The former Speaker, ECOWAS Parliament decried the deplorable insecurity in Abia North but noted the efforts of Umunneochi people to contain the menace.

He charged the people not to allow bandits any breeding ground in their community.

” Bandits won’t take any inch of land in Abia North”, Ohuabunwa who is the PDP senatorial candidate for Abia North vowed.

He challenged the Federal Government to be alive to its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property.

Member representing Umunneochi state constituency and the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP, Hon. Okey Igwe, commended Madu for his efforts to develop the council.

He expressed optimism that the security challengers in the council would soon be history.

RELATED NEWS