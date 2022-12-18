…As terminal operator promises hitch-free yuletide festivity

By Lawani Mikairu

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the domestic wing of the Lagos Airport, the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), has launched a newly improved website, www.mma2.ng

The website, according to BASL, was redesigned to offer a premium, user-friendly experience with smoother navigation and increased functionality, thereby making it easier for customers to see the full services the terminal has to offer.

BASL’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Oluwatosin Onalaja, said, “with the launch of the newly improved website, MMA2 travellers and visitors alike will experience a better, more focused user interface and direct communication with our Customer Service team via the LIVE chat feature. With the new LIVE Flight Tracker, travellers now have access to real-time information about their flight status while at MMA2.”

He also emphasized the newly implemented online booking platform for the VIP Lounge; access to MMA2 social media platforms; detailed information about flight routes, cargo, parking; and so on.

Other features, according to him, include a Feedback and Complaints platform, Special Assistance information and a ‘Things To Do At MMA2’ section designed to keep travellers engaged prior to catching their flight.

Meanwhile, ahead of the festive season, BASL has made necessary preparation to ensure that travellers and other visitors to the terminal get value for their patronage, and resolves to always ensure quality service delivery at the terminal.

“As the year draws to a close and activities move into high gear, we want to assure travellers and our other visitors that the terminal is ready for the expected increase in passenger traffic. We have invested in necessary facility maintenance and upgrades to ensure that everyone gets value for their patronage,” Onalaja added.