By Godwin Oritse

HUAWEI a leading global provider of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, commenced its ICT Competition National Finals with a total of 400 students as participants from over 50 universities across Nigeria competing for the national award.

The Honorable Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Dr. Chris Mayaiki, The Vice Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Igbinedion University Okada, University of Abuja, University of Port Harcourt, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Ahmadu Bello University, FUT Minna, Niger State University and Nile University all graced the auspicious event. Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) awarded 35 individuals for their excellence in the field of Information and Communication Technology. 10 students from University of Port Harcourt, ABU Zaria, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University and University of Jos excelled among their pairs and qualified for the Huawei Regional Final Award following a brilliant performance in the Cloud and Network examination.

Other awards went to 4 Huawei student ambassadors, 10 best Huawei Instructors, 5 best Huawei ICT Academies and 5 best supporting Vice Chancellors from University of Port Harcourt, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, University of Jos, Federal University of Technology, Minna and Igbinedion University Okada. During his speech, The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Mr. Isa Pantami, commended the collaboration between the Ministry and Huawei in fulfilling its MOU target in respect to upskilling Nigerians.

He further used the “opportunity to appreciate Huawei for their tremendous intervention, concern and care towards training the youths across the country on ICT”. He implored Huawei to work harder for the implementation of the Digital Policy for Nigeria. The Managing Director of Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, Mr. Michael Zhuang applauded the Minister for his able support and leadership in the Digital Economy Sector of Nigeria. “Thanks to the leadership and initiative of the Honorable Minister, Prof. Isi Ali Ibrahim (Patami), Nigerian students now have the opportunity to learn more and do more in both their academic career and ICT industry relevant knowledge”.

This partnership will afford the students the opportunity to achieve both academic and industry certification at the same time. Creating a pool of skilled Nigerians in ICT to build and manage the digital economy of the Nation.The Huawei ICT Competition launched in 2017 has become one of Huawei’s most influential competitions.

The Huawei ICT Competition is intended for students in Huawei ICT academies and those in higher education institutions that are willing to join the ICT Academy worldwide. The Huawei Competition provides students with a platform to compete healthily and exchange ideas, sharpening and enhancing the ICT Knowledge and practical skills as well as increasing their ability to innovate by using new technologies and platforms. Following the MOU signed with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy and Huawei to train 30,000 Nigerian youths across the country by 2023, currently, over 8,300 Nigerian students have benefitted from the relevant skill acquisition training. So far, over 1,000 Nigerian Students trained by Huawei have been gainfully employed and equipped with Huawei Professional Certification exams.

The Grand Prize Winner for the Network Track, Ogum Confidence Tukwasichukwuobu, from the University of Port Harcourt stated that the objective of participating in the competition was to gain proficiency and understanding in the network sector in order to break into the sector with ease.

“I want to say a big thank you to Huawei for the opportunity and I am committed to make the best out of it, I am giving this my all and I will make Huawei Nigeria proud”The Media Manger, Idongesit Bassey stated that “Huawei is committed to supporting and promoting excellence in the field of ICT, the brilliance exhibited by the students during the national competition has made a significant impact in their lives and by extension to the country, we look forward to seeing the impact of their excellence at the regional and global finals”