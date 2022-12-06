Selected participants at the meeting

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has stated that the Multiple Indicator Cluster Surveys, MICS, and the National Immunization Coverage Survey, NICS, reports are critical for effective budgeting and decision making is the country.

The global organization also noted that the data from the survey paints a true picture of the situation for children and women in Nigeria.

UNICEF Planning and Monitoring Specialist, Enugu Field Office, Mrs. Maureen Zubie-Okolo who stated this Monday at a one day MICS/NICS Dissemination meeting in Makurdi noted the mixed pictures from the survey saying “while good progress has been made, disparities still exist.”

She said “for instance, the 2021 MICS/NICS report reveals that child mortality has decreased from 1 in 8 children dying before the fifth birthday to 1 in 10 children since the last round of MICS five years ago (2016/ 2017). There has also been significant progress in exclusive breastfeeding and birth registration rates – the exclusive breastfeeding rate doubled trom 17 per cent to 34 per cent, while 57 per cent of Nigerian children underage of five have their birth registered with civil authorities, compared to 47 per cent In 2016.

“In addition, child marriage (women married before age 18) has dropped from 44 per cent to 30 per cent since 2016.

“As highlighted disparities still exist, while exclusive breastfeeding is almost two times higher among mothers of tertiary/higher education than those with no education, child marriage is about four times higher in rural areas than urban areas.

“UNICEF encourages all federal and state Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, CSOs, private sector academia, development partners, and the media to fully utilize the survey findings and generated data to plan and advocate for the protection, promotion and fulfillment of the rights of all chiidren, women and men of Nigeria as enshrined in national policies and global commitments such as the SDGs.

“UNICEF commits to continual partnership with relevant stakeholders to further strengthen the statistical system of Nigeria to advance the development agenda and work towards a better Nigeria.”

Welcoming the participants, Governor Samuel Ortom who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Benue State Planning Commission, Mr. Stephen Abagi commended UNICEF for its far reaching interventions in various sectors of the state.

He said, “these interventions that are spread across various MDAs of our State have impacted enormously towards improving the living condition and life expectancy of our vulnerable people in the most remote parts of our State.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Director General, Benue State Planning Commission, Mr. Sam Unom represented by the Director Technical Cooperation, Mrs. Iember Dagih who also commended the immense intervention of UNICEF in the state said “as a commission charge with coordinating all development assistance in the state, we shall continue to do our best in documenting the gains accrued to the state from all development partners, ensure there is collaboration among partners for synergy.”

Participants at the meeting were drawn from various sectors of the state.