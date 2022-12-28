By Gabriel Olawale

Tosin is an Art enthusiast, archivist and antiquarian. He hails from Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Nigeria where he spent his childhood and teenage years before migrating to other parts of the Country.

The meticulous and intrinsically talented Print-Making Artist predictably exploded after bagging his 1st Degree from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) where he studied Fine and Applied Arts and graduated as a Graphics specialist.

Tosin Oyeniyi has since stuck with a similitude of an even blend of naturalism and post-expressionism as he colourfully and ingeniously shares the rich and vast African beauty, stories, sceneries and culture with the rest of the world through Prints.

According to sources, the highly spirited, independent-minded, Artist has been practicing professionally since 2015 and currently resides in Ibadan

Artist’s statement

Through Art, he specifically seek to exhibit, project and export the rich, enormous and vastly undermined African culture and her custom to the rest of the world. While unravelling the blacks underappreciated pasts, he also narrate his unscripted socio-economic stages of developments unapologetically.

His works intentionally mirrors and reflects the unpalatable plights of the poor, the predicaments of a typical African woman, the quagmire of the out-of-school children and the vexation of the homeless.

Although on the other side, he also display the contentment of an average African family with hope-filled, glowing eyeballs adorned in her rich agrarian environment.

His Art, which subvert conventional ideas in styles and final looks, particularly investigates the Blacks persistent yearning for peaceful co-existence, drawing particular attention to the prosperity that is obtainable only within a serene environment, without being political.

Coupling modern education with being an indigenous Artist from a modest background makes my ethos relatable, in that it exhibits real life situations of real Black people.

From reliable source his artistic practice is informed by the metaphors that leans on the predominant interlocks of love, nature, culture, traditions, rites and on such virtues as braveness, humility, patience and industry. It would also suffice to say that his Art covers such aspects as: nature, still life, portraiture, landscape, seascape, abstract, etc.

Inspiration

His craft is inspired by his unquenchable thirst to preserve and thrust the African culture into the global arena. Through his art, he is unrepentantly determined to give beauty to the sight; heal emotional wounds; emphasis on love; preach peaceful co-existence; highlight societal ills and injustices; advocate for the teeming poor; unite families and bind lesions that are occasioned by inevitable disagreements; educate the African youths about her brave legends; reconcile the Blacks with her beautiful roots; and magnify the heavenly creator for His wonderful creations.

Thinking process

Typically, the first step is to capture a scene with the inner mind, visualizing all its specifics, either from memory or through imagination. It is worth mentioning that concepts seldom generate themselves from the subconscious mind and spontaneously leads to making master-pieces. But more often than not, ideas slip in through observation and imagination. He then take his time to inhale all the necessary constituents cum adaptations before sketching it on the pad and finally reach out for his main tools for execution.

His technique

As against conventional theories and schemes, his practice gives particular attention to perfect registration and toner graduation while deliberately creating horizonal lines all-over. It explores the beauty of chiaroscuro and aerial perspective while facial contours are colorfully mapped-out with divisive lines; a technique-combination which is still largely overlooked in the world of Printmaking. None combine the set of techniques he use, which are largely self-taught.

Needless to say, he take pride in producing time-consuming Artworks for there lies its beauty and uniqueness.

Why etching?

Inherently, he like to surmount challenges and dare the little-treaded parts. Clicks on the internet’s search-engines for Nigeria’s Printmakers will only manage to roll out a handful of well-known, household names. I would later discover through practice that these forms of Art (print making via etching, lino cutting, etc.) is arduous nature, thereby making many others to abandon it. It may also interest you to know that through Printmaking style NORACUT by Tosin, he recently worked on portraits of notable black faces. Such is his resolve to thrive in this unfancied route and produce “unreal” (according to people) Art masterpieces.

Medium/tools

His medium isn’t rigid. Nevertheless, many of his works are made with offset ink on linen, canvass or improvised linoleum paper-sheets.

Majorly, his tools include, but not exclusive to: lino cutter, guillotine, brayer, pallet, pallet knives and improvised materials. He also have plans to explore several untested tools and media in the near future. We’ve just got to watch out!

Exhibitions

He have been privileged to feature in several virtual and on-site Art exhibitions both on the home soil and in overseas.

Tosin Oyeniyi’s audience

Interestingly, the bravura cum originality of his artistic ideas and execution, plus their affordability endears his works to both the sophisticated and the unschooled, the youths and grey-haired, the Whites and Blacks alikes; to virtually all manners of men from all the continents of the world. I’ll also like to place on records that his Prints have been sold and still selling all over the world albeit mostly to private American homes. I’d bet you would like to garnish your home and bedeck the office with a piece of his Print.

Aspiration and Projection

He aspire to be a globally renown African Print Maker; to be the Black’s strongest voice in projecting the African culture through Arts.