Wemimo Iyiola Samson professionally known as Lino is a Turkey based Nigerian born Comedian and Content creator whose career spans over a decade.

An indigene of Ogun State, Lino had his my primary and early secondary education in Oshodi, Lagos before completing it at Ajuwon High School, Alagbole, Ogun State. He then furthered his post-secondary education at Moshood Abiola polytechnic (Mapoly), where he studied Mass Communication. During his higher institution days in Mapoly, Lino first tried his hands on music with the stage name ‘Wemskills’ where his single ‘Sweet Lady’ which became a hit on campus.

When the opportunity beckoned to relocate abroad, Wemimo obtained MBA at the Istanbul Aydin University, Turkey.

In a recent newspaper interview, Lino revealed that his late dad had a great influence on his career due to his jovial character.

“Right from my younger age, I love comedy. May be because my dad of blessed memory was well known for that- they called him Baba Alawada in his days,” said Lino.

“Being in Turkey is an eye-opener for me and seeing the good efforts put in by comedians to drag people out of depression was my main motivation to delve into comedy. I started putting my comedy ideas into recording.”

Since relocating to Instabul, Lino has turned out to be arguably Nigeria’s biggest comedy export in Turkey, a claim that is evident on his Instagram page @Linomrlion.

Wemimo Iyiola Samson is the second of a family of four siblings. He is married to Turkish wife. They are blessed with twins, a boy and a girl.

