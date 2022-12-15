Oguro Ibos, also known as Zilly Tiger, is a growing star in the industry. Zilly Tiger, the music partner of Prince Jimoh Abiodun, with whom he formed Two Tigers.

A graduate of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, in Edo State, Oguro Ibos started his music career early in life. The Italy-based singer signed to Two Tigers Music Record, started singing as early as the age of nine when he was in primary school.

God did not shatter the clouds itno tiny pieces to speak to him in a still small voice, but he rather identified what he had passion for and chased his dream, which has launched him to the moon.

The 31-year-old music star, who hails from Uromi in Edo, accomplished his life-long dream in 2016, when he released his first single titled: ‘Way back’. A year later, the highly gifted singer hit the airwaves again with two new singles: ‘Tonight’, in which he featured Ejoba and later ‘Small small.’

In 2017, destiny brought him together with his childhood friend, Prince Abiodun, also known as Zeel Tiger, with whom he formed the Afro Pop group, Two Tigers.

Last year was great for Two Tigers as the duo released a number of singles, and, featured Jaywon in ‘My Good’. Other singles released by the music stars included: ‘Suwe’, ‘I h8 precal’, ‘Swang Banger’ featuring Thomas Wyman, Anika Erikson and Reynaldo. Two Tigers also released ‘Mama Prayers’ featuring Jaywon, Gratitude, and ‘Conquer.’

Two Tigers released ‘Condu’ in August this year, in which they featured Toleranx TMB.

Two Tigers have earned themselves a huge followership and listernership base across the world, with their music dowloadable on various streaming platforms such as Spotify, Boomland, Deezer and Apple.

Zilly of Two Tigers, attended the same university as Zeel of Two Tigers, who also hails from Edo. The two clicked and and are today touring Europe together, entertaining their diaspora fans with sweet melodies, as well as the expanding fan base back home in Nigeria.

“At first, the foreigners thought it would be hard to understand our song but once it goes on air, they are all on their feet, vibing and dancing all the way,” Zilly of Two Tigers said in in interview.